2023: I believe in your strategy document, Atiku tells CAN | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has told the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that he believes totally in the strategy document of the religious body.

The former Nigerian vice president, who made this known during his session with the leadership of the CAN in Abuja on Tuesday, said there is no difference between the religious body’s ‘Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria’ and his position, as contained in his policy document and a book he had written.

“I have listened to the presentation of CAN document and I can tell you the CAN document is totally in conformity with my thoughts in a book which I published when I was the vice president, and this led to a fundamental disagreement with my boss as well as my constituents,” said Atiku, alluding to his rift with then president Olusegun Obasanjo during their two-term in office from 1999 to 2007. “There is no difference between my book and CAN’s…