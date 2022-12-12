Senseable Lagos Lab, initiative of MIT Senseable City Lab, for launch at Isimi Lagos Tech Valley by Sanwo-Olu





LANDWEY, one of Nigeria’s foremost real estate firms, is still on its mission of building future cities. In line with its commitment to combine technology and nature in its New Town Development projects, LandWey in partnership with the world-renowned university, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Lagos State Government, is set to launch the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper