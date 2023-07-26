Osun poly students, others protest rector’s suspension by Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Lecturers suspend academic activities

• Don’t allow opposition party to use you, gov warns

Members of Staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, yesterday, protested against the suspension of Rector of the institution, Tajudeen Odetayo.

However, members of staff, under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Iree chapter, have suspended academic activities at the institution.

It was gathered that the part-time students currently writing their examinations were not attended to because of the protest. Chairman of the union, Fatai Afolabi, told journalists that the union did not accept the suspension of Odetayo, as it was not in line with due process.

He faulted the process of the suspension, saying that no committee tried Adetayo or found him guilty of the allegations. He said academic activities on the campus would remain suspended until the governor rescinds his decision.

Also, some of the students were chanting protest songs in front…