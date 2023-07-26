Senate defers ministerial list till Thursday, urges DisCos to allow Nigerians ‘breathe’  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Opeyemi: List will reach Senate in 48 hours • Senate in rowdy session as Oshiomhole apologises over looting allegation against ninth Assembly

• Ex-UNILAG VC cautions Tinubu, others on long convoys in midst of hardship • Lawmakers ask FG to intervene, halt proposed hike in electricity tariff by DisCos



Again, the much-anticipated ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu that was earlier promoted to be unveiled yesterday at the Senate, was postponed until the last day allowed by the Constitution, Thursday, July 27, which marks 60 days after the President’s inauguration.



Expectations had been high last week that the Senate read out the President’s cabinet list in commencement of the Ministers-nominees screening, but after entering into a closed session on Thursday, the lawmakers returned to plenary and stood down discussion on the matter.



Yesterday, the issue was again pushed back on the order paper after the Majority Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, moved…