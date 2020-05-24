Teenager In Police Net For Faking Own Death To Wade-Off Mum’s Financial Demands





BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said they have arrested a 19-year old girl, Margaret Adiya Ikumu for allegedly faking her own death on social media to avoid financial demands from her mother.

She was said to have used her employer daughter’s picture to make it look real.

According to the state’s Police Public Relationship Officer, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the suspect was arrested recently following a petition written by one Tony Iji on behalf of the family of one Margaret Adiya Ikumu, 19 year old from Oni community, Oju Local Government Area, Benue State.

He said that, the petitioners stated that their attention was drawn to a post on Facebook stating that the said Margaret Adiya died few days ago and was secretly buried by her two friends Marvellous Mary and Nneka Buddy at Ajah area of the state.

He said, “The family further stated that they were able to establish contact with the said friends who confirmed to them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper