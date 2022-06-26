Boko Haram: 200,000 Displaced People In North-East Yet To Be Repatriated – Zulum





Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that more than 200,000 people displaced in the North-East as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency were yet to be repatriated to the country.

The over 200,000 have been refugees in some of the neighbouring countries where they fled to save their lives from the hands of the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

Speaking when he presented the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Zulum said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have repatriated.

The governor also called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East to do the needful by ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari gives immediate approval in terms of funding and other logistics required for the re-establishment of the destroyed communities in Borno State.

Source: Leadership Newspaper