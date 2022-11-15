LCCI Seeks Continuous Govt Effort To Create Enabling Business Environment





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on governments at all levels to address the issues of enabling environment in the country.

The president of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair held yesterday.

Olawale-Cole stated, “it is our hope that the governments at all levels would continue to address the issues of enabling environment in the country, especially as regards infrastructures, insecurity, and right policies to fix the key drivers of high inflation.

“We need to do these in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resource of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of our economy and the welfare of our people.”

He added that, despite the numerous challenges that go with hosting a large exhibition like this, we have endeavoured to ensure a hitch-free and successful fair.

“However, as in most human endeavours, there may have been some areas for improvement….





