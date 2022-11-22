Confusion As New Ekiti Speaker Is Impeached After 6 Days In Office





There was confusion on Monday in the Ekiti State House of Assembly as the new Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, was impeached and suspended indefinitely.

Aribisogan, who spent barely six days in office having been elected Speaker on Tuesday last week, was immediately replaced by the Chief Whip, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure State constituency.

The Speaker, who was allegedly removed by 17 members of the House, had replaced the late former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died few weeks ago.

Aribisogan was removed from office at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, on Monday, for allegedly blocking the passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill and that his earlier election as Speaker was compromised, among other allegations.

All the roads leading to the Assembly complex were cordoned off by armed policemen for the emergency plenary that lasted between 6.30am and 9.30am, where seven other lawmakers were also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper