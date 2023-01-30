E-mail Address Now Compulsory For UTME Registration – JAMB





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that as from January 31, 2023, no candidate would be registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) without the provision of a functional email address.

The Board noted that the review of its Advisory on the ongoing UTME registration was to ensure that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

It added that the latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, was also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who stated this in a statement on Monday, said the e-mail address provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses…





Source: Leadership Newspaper