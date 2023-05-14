JUST-IN: IGP Orders Arrest Of Singer Seun Kuti For Assaulting Policeman





JUST-IN: IGP Orders Arrest Of Singer Seun Kuti For Assaulting Policema

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Police PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it was disclosed that the IGP equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

The IGP further stated that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders will be brought to book.





Source: Leadership Newspaper