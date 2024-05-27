May 29: First Lady Honours Onakoya, Owowoh, Others, Rallies Youths To Believe In Nigeria





The First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has said purpose, passion, determination and resilience are necessary for achieving success in life.

She stated this at an event tagged, “Honouring the Youth of Our Nation” with the theme: ‘Becoming Pathway to Success’ in commemoration of the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu administration, held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Senator Tinubu, who stressed the importance of education to attain great heights, assured that her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), was geared towards complementing the efforts of President Tinubu, in the areas of education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

“Stay in school, finish school because we are a developing country. When you stay and finish your education, you will have more options.

“We will continue to do our best to provide an enabling environment to foster and support you as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper