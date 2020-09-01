Photographer narrates how his “Coronavirus status” saved him from being arrested by Oyo SARS





A Nigerian photographer has narrated how his Coronavirus status saved him from being arrested by operatives of Oyo SARS.

According to @iamleoralph, he was taken out from a bus he boarded with other passengers along Oyo-Ibadan road by security operatives who harassed him. He further revealed that he was saved by an NCDC text which disclosed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

The full account of my encounter with SARS today. I left Oyo town around mid-day to Ibadan earlier today, we were barely 15mins to the journey when our bus was stopped by men of the Nigerian Police. Those who ply that road very well would know that there’s a particular “check point” where police men normally extort drivers. I was seated at the 2nd to the last row of the 18-seater bus with two ladies and two guys at the last row. When they stopped the bus, they ordered us to come down, I and one of the guys at the back row. We were the only ones that looked “fresh” in the bus according to one of the…





