Chrissy Teigen gets tattoo in honour of son Jack following pregnancy loss

On Halloween, Chrissy Teigen, 34, unveiled a touching tribute to her late son who died after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

While on a “date night” with her husband, Teigen shared a photograph of her and John Legend holding hands.

On her wrist is a new tattoo, It features Jack’s name written in cursive script. The inking is located just above another tattoo Chrissy got in honour of her family, which reads “John – Luna – Miles,” a nod to her husband and their daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

Legend, 41, has a matching tattoo featuring the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.”