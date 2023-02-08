Nigerian Navy rescues 18 victims of human trafficking, arrests two traffickers in Kano

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking at Rijiyar Lemu in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Director of Information Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, February 6, 2023, said the rescue was done at about 10pm on Saturday, sequel to a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Dawakin Tofa, whose sister was being trafficked through Kano enroute Libya and France.

“Upon receipt of the information, the NNFLC internal security team swung into action. The team localized Rijiyar Lemu and Bachirawa areas where detailed reconnaissance led to the rescue of the victims who were housed in an uncompleted building. Furthermore, 2 of the suspected traffickers were arrested while others are at large,?the statement read.

“Accordingly, the victims were kept in custody of the College where medication and other necessary attention were offered. Also, the Kano Zonal…