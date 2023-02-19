He paid my school fees after I lost my dad





Comedian Emmanuel Ugonna Iwueke popularly known as Craze clown has taken to social media to pay tribute to Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, who was found dead after he went missing for days following the earthquakes in Turkey.

In a special Tribute, he shared on Twitter, Craze Clown recollected the time he lost his father while he was still in school. He said Christian reached out to him and offered to pay his school fees until he graduated. He said Christian fulfilled his promise and had been a great friend.