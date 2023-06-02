We are owing Super Eagles coach Peseiro, Super Falcons coach Waldrum and Others – NFF





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted it is cash strapped and yet to pay some of the outstanding wages of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum and other national team coaches.

NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, disclosed this in an interview with BBC Sport Africa on Thursday, June 1.

He noted that the NFF cannot pay its workers and that aside from the coaches, players of the different national teams are also owed camp allowances and match bonuses.