Don’t give terrorist any breathing space, Buratai charges troops

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) deployed at Madagali in Adamawa not to give terrorists any breathing space.

Buratai, while addressing the troops during a visit on Sunday, urged them to maintain the current tempo of onslaught against the insurgents.

He said that government would provide the needed supports to enable them prosecute the war against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry in dealing with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the region.

“I am glad to be here with you because this is one of the areas that have been quite strategic in the operation of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

“You have done great and I want to commend you for standing firm against all the criminals whatever name they called themselves whether…