$700m Paid to 1.9m Households under Social Security Programme – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has said that $700 million has been disbursed to over 1.9 million households from 2016 to date under the implementation of the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP).

Under the NASSP initiative, some segment of the population considered highly impoverished were enrolled to benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer of N5,000 monthly from the federal government to help lift them out of poverty.

The Coordinator of the National Cash Transfer Office, Ibrahim Adamu, who spoke to journalists during

NASSP TPM Project Dissemination meeting in Abuja, said the current register of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer has 1,940,000 persons.

He said the enrolment of beneficiaries is still ongoing, adding that government is hoping that it will hit the target of two million by the end of December.

“Our target beneficiaries may reach two million by the end of December. And this two…