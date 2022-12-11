Close Ranks to Avoid Defeat in 2023, Buhari Tells APC Members





*Promises to hand over Nigeria free of insecurity

*Leaves for Washington DC to attend US-African leaders’ summit

*Tinubu returns from UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assessed the readiness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election with a call on members of the party to close ranks ahead of the polls billed for the first quarter of next year.

Speaking while receiving Katsina State APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his Daura residence, the president urged members of the party to unite and cooperate as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

This is coming as the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom, where he addressed the Chatham House, on his presidential ambition.

President Buhari said the party’s leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions…





Source: Thisday Newspaper