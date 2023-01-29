SERAP Urges Buhari to Probe Attack on Obi, Other Cases of Election-related Harassment





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to investigate reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina state, and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.

Obi was reportedly attacked after a rally in Katsina with heavy stones while on his way to the airport. This attack is coming on the heels of reported 339 incidents of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country in 2022.

SERAP also urged Buhari to direct the IG and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to name and shame any politicians and other perpetrators.

SERAP further urged him to caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper