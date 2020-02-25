2020 International Mother Language Day » Letters » Tribune Online

Global attention shifted on Friday, February 21, 2020 towards saving many indigenous languages from extinction as the world marked the International Mother Language Day.

Voice of Nigeria, the nation’s external service radio broadcaster, collaborated with a number of stakeholders like the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization and the Nigerian Film Corporation, both agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, like the VON, to commemorate the day in Lagos.

It was proclaimed by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999 and has been observed since year 2000. The theme of the commemoration this year is…