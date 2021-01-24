



We don’t support war, Yoruba community in Bauchi declares

The Yoruba community in Bauchi State has called for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the ongoing security rift across the country so that the country can remain one united entity. President of the Yoruba Community in Bauchi, Most Senior Apostle Sunday Abayomi Bamigbade while reacting to the security threats across the country especially in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune