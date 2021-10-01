(Buhari’s Broadcast): Selection process for another 490,000 beneficiaries of Social Investment Programmes ongoing

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence broadcast speech on Friday said the selection process for another 490,000 beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programmes is ongoing.

According to him: “Considering the positive impact of our Social Investment Programmes, I recently approved an increase in the number of N-Power programme beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

“Out of this, 510,000 have started the programme while the competitive selection process for onboarding the outstanding 490,000 beneficiaries is in progress.

“The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme is currently being…