FG launches national roadmap on local production of standard assistive technologies for PWDs

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability and affordability of Assistive Technologies (AT) for Persons With Disabilities (PWDS) across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance during the public presentation of the National Roadmap on Local Production Of Standard Assistive Technologies Persons With Disabilities (PWDS) in Nigeria, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

To attain target 3.8 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on universal health coverage, she averred that access to Assistive Technology is an essential component in the continuum of…