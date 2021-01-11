Navy builds transit accommodation for 230 Junior Ratings

L-R: Fleet Commander, West, Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke; Commander NNS WEY, Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga; SGOH, FOC WEST, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji; Zonal Coordinator, Naval Officers Wives' Association and wife of the FOC, Dr Mrs Feyisayo Daji, Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses and other senior officers of sister Service and Paramilitary.

…Commissions other projects

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy has completed the construction of a transit accommodation that will take not less than 230 Junior Ratings, with a view to motivating personnel and enhance efficiency.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the two blocks of transit accommodation, yesterday, at Navy Town, Lagos, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, explained that the project was a quick impact one conceived by the Naval Headquarters to address the acute shortage of residential accommodation for junior ratings drafted to various units in Lagos after their basic training.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

